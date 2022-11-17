Pippa O’Connor shares incredible snaps from magical family trip to Lapland

Pippa O’Connor has shared incredible snaps from her magical family trip to Lapland.

The POCO founder jetted off to the winter wonderland with her husband Brian Ormond and their three sons earlier this week.

She took to Instagram earlier today to share photos from their trip so far, including snaps of The Northern Lights.

Pippa captioned the post: “The Northern Lights 💫 A night we’ll never forget 🥺 The boys took the last two pics 🥰”

Rosanna Davison commented: “Absolutely beautiful pics! ✨”, and Louise Cooney wrote: “Omg amazing 😍”

Niamh Cullen penned: “Wowwwww”, while Pippa’s close friend Brian Dowling wrote: “STUNNING PICS 😍”

Pippa and Brian tied the knot in 2011.

The couple share three sons – Ollie, 9, and Louis, 6, and Billy, 1.

They welcomed their youngest child on October 22, 2021.