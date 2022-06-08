Pippa O’Connor reveals the secret to her happy marriage with Brian Ormond

Pippa O’Connor has revealed the secret to her happy marriage with Brian Ormond.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2011, celebrated their 10 year anniversary last June by renewing their wedding vows.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, the mother-of-three said: “Compromise is always a good idea. Respect is important too. Brian always says ‘Happy wife, happy life’.”

Pippa, 37, and Brian, 42, are parents to three sons – Ollie, 8, Louis, 5, and seven-month-old Billy.

The couple also work closely together on her brand, POCO By Pippa, and various other projects.

Pippa said: “We both know what each other is going through, and that helps. We are not coming from having experienced completely different days.”

“We are not beside each other all day, every day, but we know what is happening in the business. It is great to have a sounding board every evening.”

Back in 2019, Pippa admitted she and Brian definitely “clash” from time-to-time as co-workers.

Speaking to VIP Magazine about working with her hubby, Pippa said Brian had no patience “whatsoever” – which is a “good and bad” thing in her eyes.

“Good in work and just annoying in other aspects,” Pippa joked.

“Like if he asked me to ring someone, he just wouldn’t be able to comprehend why I didn’t do it there and then. I don’t think he’s trying to be annoying, he’d be just like, ‘Why didn’t you do it?’”

When asked whether they fight a lot, the businesswoman said: “Hmmm… Well the one good thing about us is, if we do, we don’t let it fester.”

“I don’t like over-nighters of not talking and he doesn’t either. We definitely clash but we don’t drag things out.”

As well as working with Brian, a lot of Pippa’s POCO team is made up of family and friends.

Pippa said: “It’s important to me to have people that are loyal. I like to keep things tight-knit, I like to keep things private. I need to trust everyone who’s in the camp.”