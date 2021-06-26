Pippa O’Connor reveals she’s already found out the gender of her third child

The former model is expecting another baby with her husband Brian Ormond

Pippa O’Connor has revealed she’s already found out the gender of her third child.

The 36-year-old is expecting another baby with her husband Brian Ormond, and is due to give birth later this year.

During a Q&A on Instagram last night, Pippa admitted they found out the sex of their baby – but they’re keeping the news a secret for now.

After a follower asked if they’re going to find out their baby’s gender, Pippa replied: “We know but just keeping it to ourselves as our boys would like a surprise.”

The POCO founder also admitted she really struggled with nausea during the early stages of her pregnancy.

After a follower asked if she had bad morning sickness, Pippa responded: “Not in the mornings but every evening from maybe 4/5 pm… I felt like I’d been hit by a bus.”

During the Q&A, Pippa also compared this pregnancy to her first two.

“I nearly forgot how the others felt… I was 28 when I had Ollie and felt like I breezed through it without even thinking much…,” she wrote.

“I had gestational diabetes ob that pregnancy at the very end but I managed it with diet.”

“On Louis, I had a huge cyst that needed to be removed. I had keyhole surgery at 11 weeks. That was scary but I recovered after it.”

As for names, the 36-year-old admitted she has two in mind – but they haven’t settled on one just yet.