Pippa O’Connor reveals her boys are ‘minding her’ after injuring herself during isolation

The Irish influencer has been isolating with her family-of-four

Pippa O’Connor reveals her boys are ‘minding her’ after injuring herself during...

Pippa O’Connor has revealed her boys have been “minding” her, after she hurt her back during isolation.

During an Instagram Q&A, the mother-of-two said she hurt her back really badly, and has been taking it easy as a result.

When a follower asked how she’s doing, Pippa replied: “We are all well thank goodness. Apart from my back, it got very bad yesterday.”

“Still in pain but a bit better,” she added..

“The clothes baskets have piled up and my dressing room is a total mess but I don’t even care at the moment..

“The boys are happy & that makes me happy, they’re all minding me – so I’m very thankful.”

Pippa is currently isolating with her husband Brian Ormond, and their two sons Ollie and Louis.

Last week, the family celebrated Ollie’s 7th birthday in isolation, and threw him a little party at their lavish home in Kildare.