Pippa O’Connor opens up about her miscarriage in emotional new interview

Pippa O’Connor has opened up about her miscarriage in an emotional new interview.

The 37-year-old, who is married to Brian Ormond, sadly suffered a miscarriage in October 2020.

Speaking on Georgie Crawford’s The Good Glow podcast, the POCO founder admitted: “I was 10 weeks, and I suppose it absolutely knocked me for six. I had never been through anything like that before.”

She explained: “The first two times I had gotten pregnant happened easily, and then after Louis, it didn’t happen. It didn’t happen for five years. Both Brian and I thought, ‘Jesus, that’s that. That’s absolutely fine, we’re unbelievably happy to have our two boys’.”

“And I genuinely felt that, I am very much like, don’t be always wanting more. I was content with our two little boys, but part of me was always like I’d want a third. It was just in my head.”

Recalling the day she went for her second scan and found out there was no heartbeat, Pippa said: “It was like nine o’clock in the morning, I was all dressed up because I was on the way to Kildare Village.”

“Brian was waiting for me in the car and I said ‘Oh I’ll be really quick and out in like ten minutes’.”

Pippa paused for a few seconds and told Georgie: “I’ll talk as much as I can hear before I get upset.”

She said: “The minute she put the thing on, I just knew by her – she had this look about her and was just silent. And she told me ‘I’ll be back in just a minute’ and I thought ‘Jesus Christ, don’t say this to me’.”

“Then she brought the doctor in and she just said ‘Pippa I’m really sorry there’s no heartbeat’.”

“Like – I was just so floored. My initial reaction was ‘Okay that’s fine’ and I was literally putting my coat on to go to the door and she was calling me back,” the mum-of-three said, before choking up.

She then said: “My initial reaction was ‘Of course this is going to happen, you have two healthy kids. You can’t always have it plane sailing’.”

“I was embarrassed, I felt like I was wasting her time and couldn’t wait to get out of there. I thought ‘Don’t be such a stupid b*tch’. I was almost punishing myself straight away.”

In May last year, Pippa announced she was expecting her third child with Brian, and opened up about her miscarriage for the first time.

She told Georgie: “I decided to say it out because I didn’t want to just announce the pregnancy and go ‘Here we go again, lucky us’. I just felt like I wasn’t being true or honest.”

“I thought it was important to say it and I’m glad I did. When you say something out loud you’re comforting yourself and someone else,” she added. Pippa and Brian welcomed their third child together in October last year – a baby boy named Billy. The couple are also parents to Ollie, 8, and Louis, 5.