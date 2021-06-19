Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond renew their wedding vows to mark 10 year anniversary

Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond renewed their wedding vows on Friday, to mark their 10 year anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in Enniskerry, County Wicklow back in 2011, and held their wedding reception at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Brian posted a sweet photo of them in a church, alongside the caption: “Today was such a special day celebrating 10 years of marriage.”

“It had everything, a trip down memory Lane with lots of laughter & some tears. I even got to fully surprise you with another walk up the aisle to renew our vows.”

“I’m so blessed to have you @pipsy_pie . We have a beautiful family, a beautiful home and an amazing relationship.”

“Thank you for being the better half of me. I love you with all my heart. Thank you for loving me,” he added.

Pippa also shared sweet snaps of their vow renewal on Instagram, and revealed she was totally surprised by the ceremony.

The POCO founder wrote: “I’m still lost for words after last night. I had absolutely no idea .. I burst into tears when the church doors opened and I realised what was happening.”

“So full of love and emotion and just so grateful ❤️🙏🏻 love you @brianormondtv #vowrenewal #10yearsmarried.”

The news comes after Pippa and Brian recently announced they’re expecting their third child together.

The couple are already parents to two sons – Ollie, 8, and Louis, 5.

