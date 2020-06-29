Pierce Brosnan shares touching tribute to daughter Charlotte on anniversary of her death

The actor's daughter passed away in 2018

Pierce Brosnan shares touching tribute to daughter Charlotte on anniversary of her...

Pierce Brosnan has shared a touching tribute to his daughter Charlotte on the anniversary of her death.

The 67-year-old’s daughter passed away at the age of forty-two in 2018, after her battle with ovarian cancer.

Taking to Instagram, Pierce shared a photo of himself relaxing on his porch from his Hawaii home, alongside a sweet message to his late daughter and his granddaughter Marley May.

“Here’s looking at you kid…,” he started the post.

“In remembrance of Charlotte and with happy birthday wishes for my darling Marley May.”

The former James Bond star also mentioned that the photo was taken by his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan.

Pierce became Charlotte and her brother Chris’ adoptive father when he married his first wife Cassandra in 1980, after their dad passed away in 1986.

The pair had one child together, but he was left heartbroken when Cassandra also lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 1991.

Pierce tied the knot with Keely in 2001 and they have two sons together – Dylan, 22, and Paris, 18.

The pair are widely regarded as one of the happiest couples in showbiz.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.