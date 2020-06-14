Pierce Brosnan shares heartbreak as two friends die from coronavirus

The actor warned fans that the virus is still rampant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed that two of his life-long friends have died – after contracting coronavirus.

The 69-year-old actor warned that the virus is still rampant, after revealing his heart break: “I lost two friends to Covid-19,” he told Parade magazine.

“They were friends of 45 years . . . No matter where you are and how beautiful it may be, you still have this awful threat to life looming.

“You have to keep pushing the rock uphill, and you have to keep involved in life. We are at war. People are dying,” he warned.

But the Navan actor said that he hopes that the pandemic will have a positive outcome after the suffering.

“Hopefully after all this, there will be more kindness and more awareness of the fragility of our planet,” he said.

The former James Bond star and his wife Keely have been isolating together on the. Hawaiian island of Kauai.

The couple have also been with their two youngest sons Dylan and Paris.