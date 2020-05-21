Pierce Brosnan posts sweet tribute to his wife – as the couple celebrate his 67th birthday

The couple have been together for 26 years

Pierce Brosnan posts sweet tribute to his wife – as the couple...

Pierce Brosnan has posted a sweet tribute to his wife Keely.

The former James Bond star turned 67 this week, and the pair celebrated his birthday on the beach with a glass of champagne.

Pierce took to Instagram and shared the touching message with his followers, alongside two cosy pictures of the happy couple.

“Thank you for the moon and sun and all the days of our lives together my darling heart Keely,” he started the post.

“I had a great 67th birthday.”

“Thanks to one and all of you out there who wished me so. God bless, stay strong,” he added.

Pierce and Keely met back in 1994, when Keely interviewed Pierce in Mexico.

They now share two sons together – Dylan, 22, and Paris, 18 – and the pair are widely regarded as one of the happiest couples in showbiz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on Jan 6, 2020 at 9:18am PST

Before the two met, Pierce was married to Cassandra Harris, but was left heartbroken when she lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 1991.

The pair had one child together, Sean, in 1983, and Pierce also adopted Cassandra’s children, Charlotte and Chris, after their dad passed away in 1986.

Tragically, Cassandra’s daughter Charlotte suffered from the same cancer as her mother, and passed away in 2013 – which left the actor devastated.

Luckily for Pierce, Keely helped him to get through his past devastation.

During a previous interview with The Express, Pierce said “Keely has always been kind and compassionate and encouraged me to mourn Cassie.”

“I think of Cassie all the time. I suppose Keely is my North Star, always looking out for me.”

Business woman, model and influencer Holly Carpenter is this week’s guest on #GossChats.

The Dublin star talks everything from dating during lockdown, re-discovering herself during the pandemic, and how she deals with online trolling.

#GossChats is sponsored by top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.