Pierce Brosnan posts sweet tribute to his Irish mammy on her 89th birthday

The actor halls from Navan in Co. Louth

Pierce Brosnan posts sweet tribute to his Irish mammy on her 89th...

Pierce Brosnan has posted a sweet tribute to his Irish mammy on her 89th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a photo of his mother May holding a vase of flowers by her front door.

He captioned the post: “Happy 89th birthday to my darling Mother May. You have given me the world with your love. All my love in return….Pierce xx☘️❤️❤️.”

The James Bond actor was raised in Navan, Co. Louth before his family moved to the UK when he was 12 years old.

Back in February, the 67-year-old gushed about his native country in a video for Tourism Ireland and the Irish Film and Television Academy.

Pierce said: “What’s not to love about Ireland? This tiny island has shown the greatest gift of poetry and storytelling.”

“I love the Kerry coastland, I love the ring of Kerry. My father Tom Brosnan was a Kerryman, so I try to go back there as often as I can.”

“What do I miss about Ireland? It’s the people. The sheer stamina and life force of Irish people from this great, beautiful landscape.”

“I’m a Navan man, in Co Meath, I left Ireland when I was a boy, I was 11. So, over these many decades now going back there’s always something great to discover.”

The actor is currently residing in Hawaii with his wife Keely Shaye Smith, after they put their Malibu mansion on the market last year.

The couple lived on the property for almost 20 years, and raised their two sons — Paris, 19, and Dylan, 23 — there.

The house is listed with Chris Cortazzo of Compass