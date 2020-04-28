The tickets will remain valid for the future dates

Picture This reschedule summer concerts for Dublin, Cork and Belfast until 2021

Picture This have rescheduled their summer concerts for Dublin, Cork and Belfast until 2021.

The Irish band were due to play the three gigs in Ireland this June.

However, due to the Government’s announcement that the current ban on mass gatherings would be extended until the autumn, the Kildare stars pushed the dates back.

The band shared a statement on Twitter.

It’s with a heavy heart that we have to reschedule the summer shows until 2021. Under the advice of the government it’s the safest thing to do right now. Very sorry for any inconvenience but it’s the right thing to do, and we all need to keep safe during these crazy times! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IIScBawTBB — Picture This (@picturethis) April 28, 2020

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to reschedule the summer shows until 2021,” they wrote.

“Under the advice of the government, it’s the safest thing to do right now.”

“Very sorry for any inconvenience but it’s the right thing to do, and we all need to keep safe during these crazy times!” they added.

It was revealed that all original tickets will remain valid for next year.

The news came after as a number of festivals and concerts were cancelled or rescheduled last week.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we announce our ‘Goss Gives Back’ fundraiser.

Plus Ali and Kendra chat about Matt Damon’s Irish protection, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest legal battle, and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompon’s relationship, are they back on?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: