Picture This announce Irish concert dates for 2021

The band will perform in front of a live audience for the first time since the pandemic hit

Picture This have announced three Irish concert dates for 2021.

The band will play at the INEC Arena in Killarney on December 16, 17 and 18.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Athy natives wrote: “KILLARNEY!! We are playing THREE shows at the INEC Arena in December!! Tickets on sale Friday June 18th at 9am!! Please act fast to avoid disappointment.”

KILLARNEY!! We are playing THREE shows at the INEC Arena in December!! Tickets on sale Friday June 18th at 9am!! Please act fast to avoid disappointment 💛💙🧡🤍 pic.twitter.com/Rogfg1Q3VX — Picture This (@picturethis) June 11, 2021

Tickets are priced from €49.90, and go on sale next Friday, June 18 at 9am.

The news comes after Picture This postponed a number of Irish tour dates until June 2022.

The bandmates are currently gearing up for the release of their third album, Life in Colour, which is set for release on June 25.