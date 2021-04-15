PICS: Yvonne Connolly stuns in first photoshoot since sustaining serious facial injuries

Yvonne Connolly has taken part in her first photoshoot since she sustained serious facial injuries back in 2019.

The 47-year-old and her daughter Ali have partnered with Dove to launch the Dove Self-Esteem Project in Ireland, which aims to arm the next generation with the tools they need to grow up enjoying a positive relationship with the way they look.

This is the first time Yvonne has posed for professional photos since she was kicked in the face and arm by a horse in November 2019.

The freak accident left her with a broken arm and serious injuries to her face, and Yvonne has revealed it took a year and “extensive surgery” for her to recover.

Speaking about the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the TV presenter said: “As a mother of two daughters, I can see first-hand how a lack of confidence can affect young girls in all aspects of their lives.”

“I am thrilled to be working with Dove on the Dove Self-Esteem Project – something that is purposeful and important.”

“I had an accident in 2019 that badly affected my self-esteem, so this is an issue that is close to my heart.”

According to recent in-depth research from Dove of girls aged 10-17, the majority (87%) of girls in Ireland do not have high body self-esteem.

This can have significant consequences, causing young girls to miss out on activities and opt out of major life events.

The Dove Self-Esteem Project aims to reach the lives of 1/3 of all 11–14-year-olds in Ireland by the end of 2021 through a free programme featuring evidence-based resources that are available across Ireland.

The Dove Self-Esteem Project resources include activity guides and website articles to help parents tackle tough topics like bullying and poor body image; confidence building workshops for classrooms and educational activities for mentors and youth leaders.

Yvonne added: “I was also shocked when I first read the stats and found it especially sad to see how it all started at such a young age.”

“This is why I think the Dove Self-Esteem Project is a fantastic initiative that can really help our girls grow into confident young women and make a change in how they view themselves and their peers.”