PICS: Stars line out for the Marie Keating Foundation Golf Gala Dinner

A host of famous faces stepped out for the 2022 Marie Keating Foundation Golf Gala Dinner at The K Club in Kildare on Thursday night.

The star-studded guest list included Pippa O’Connor, Brian Ormond, Brian Dowling, Arthur Gourounlian, Robbie and Claudine Keane, as well as Keith and Lisa Duffy.

Earlier in the day, the charity hosted their annual Celebrity Golf Classic, sponsored by Skechers, at the popular golf resort.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, celebrities descended upon the stunning surrounds of the The K Club to enjoy a day of golf followed by a gala dinner, prize giving ceremony and entertainment.

Ronan Keating hosts the esteemed golf event every year in honour of his late mum Marie, who died of breast cancer in 1998.

On the day, the Boyzone star was joined by his wife Storm, and his five children Jack, 23, Missy, 21, Ali, 16, Cooper, 5, and Coco, 2.

This year saw over 30 teams participate, and guests got the opportunity to play with an array of high-profile international celebrities and sporting legends.

The line-up included Sir Steve Redgrave, Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan, Alan Hansen, Robbie Keane, Ruby Walsh, Shane Byrne, Niall Quinn, Brian Ormond, Laurence Kinlan, Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden.

The annual event aims to raises vital funds for the Foundation’s cancer awareness and support services for men and women.

The money raised from this year’s event will fund the Marie Keating Foundation’s vital lifesaving community nursing and mobile information unit service.

This service is needed now more than ever due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating effect it continues to have on cancer patients and their families.

The Marie Keating Foundation’s nursing team and Mobile Information Units visit communities, workplaces, and schools nationally to educate people on the importance of early detection and prevention of cancer.

Speaking at the exclusive event, the Foundation’s patron and co-founder, Ronan Keating, commented: “I’m delighted to be hosting the 22nd year of the Marie Keating Foundation’s golf classic here at the K-Club.”

“This event has been a part of the Foundation since we set it up in 1998 and it is fantastic to be back here with everyone.”

“The funds raised go directly back into services and allow the Foundation to continue to provide lifesaving cancer awareness and support services to people all around the country.”

“This year the funds have been designated to support the Foundation’s lifesaving community nursing and mobile information services. It’s brilliant, once again, to see the support we receive from so many friends from the worlds of sport and entertainment, as well as sponsors and companies taking teams.”

“We are, as always, so grateful. Our main sponsor this year is Skechers, and can I just say a massive thank you to them for their continued support but especially this year as we come out of COVID.”

Liz Yeates, CEO of the Marie Keating Foundation, added: “We are so grateful to be hosting everyone’s favourite sporting event in our annual calendar once again after two years of COVID.”

“These past few years have been extremely challenging for the Foundation and for the cancer community who we support, and we are delighted that this event will enable our nurses to get back on the road, visiting schools and community groups having lifesaving conversations. That’s what we are all here supporting today.”

For more information on the Marie Keating Foundation, visit www.mariekeating.ie.