A host of stars lined out for the VIP Style Awards on Friday night.

The awards ceremony celebrates the best in Irish fashion, and has been running for 20 years.

The red carpet event took place at a new venue this year, moving from The Marker Hotel to the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Well-known faces pictured on the red carpet included Louise Cooney, Aideen Kate Murphy, James Patrice, Pippa O’Connor, Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan.

Check out the photos from the event below: