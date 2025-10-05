PICS: Stars line out for the 2025 Goss.ie Women Of The Year Awards

A host of famous faces stepped out for the fourth annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards this weekend.

The inspirational awards ceremony took place on Sunday, October 5th, at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire.

Hosted by esteemed broadcaster and entrepreneur Gráinne Seoige, the annual event celebrates women across multiple genres – including business, the arts, social justice and sports.

Two special categories called ‘Local Hero’ and ‘Local Businesswoman’ also honoured women put forward by Goss.ie readers who have made an impact in their local area.

A host of well-known faces attended the event – including Sinead O’Brien, Linda Stinson, Sarah McInerney, Marie Crowe, Ellen Keane, Ashling Thompson, Rosalind Lipsett, Laura Nolan, Pamela Uba, Rose of Tralee Katelyn Cummins, Mandy Maher, Natasha O’Brien, Jessica Borza, Laura Mullett, Jade Mullett, Norah Casey, and Frances Fitzgerald, to name a few.

All the winners of each category at the awards were chosen by a highly esteemed panel of all-female judges.

This year our panel included Head of External Communications at Google Ireland, Julie Dilger; Former Member of the European Parliament, Frances Fitzgerald; Sports and Entertainment Broadcaster, Gráinne McElwain; Senior Enterprise Development Executive, Deirdre Carroll; and Broadcaster Muireann O’Connell; Founder and MD of Seahorse Media, Debbie O’Donnell; RTÉ Sports Broadcaster and Author, Jacqui Hurley; Businesswoman, Publisher & Broadcaster, Norah Casey; Founder and MD of Valerie Roe PR, Valerie Roe; Founder and CEO of Goss Media, Alexandra Ryan; and Editor of Goss.ie, Kendra Becker,.

This year the awards were in partnership with Google, Local Enterprise Office, and Woulfe Skin Specialists.

Guests also went home with a jam-packed goodie bag – including treats from Woulfe Skin Specialists, The Zip Yard, Toyota Sandyford, MK Bridal, Bellamianta, Tipple, Human + Kind, Ella & Jo Cosmetics, and Shiseido.

Women’s Aid was our official charity partner for 2025 once again and their CEO, Sarah Benson, delivered a keynote speech at the awards.

A raffle also took place on the day to raise funds for the charity, with amazing prizes up for grabs – including One4All vouchers provided by Women’s Aid, a €200 voucher for Penneys, a hamper from Dripping Gold and SOSU Cosmetics, Afternoon tea for 2 people at the Royal Marine Hotel, a €100 voucher for Dublin Beauty Lounge, a voucher for a Time For Me Treatment (includes a customised Facial and a Back massage) at Woulfe Skin Specialists, a black diamond ring from Chupi worth €889, and a Google Pixel 10 Pro phone worth €1,119.

Women’s Aid is a national frontline organisation working to stop domestic violence in Ireland since 1974.

Every day, they prevent and address the impact of domestic violence, including coercive control and all forms of abuse against women and children.

They do this by providing free and confidential support services including the 24hr National Freephone Helpline on 1800 341 900 and an Instant Message Support Service at

www.womensaid.ie, mornings and evenings, 7 days a week.

They also provide Face to-Face support, small grants and financial assistance for women and support during court proceedings.

They also operate a project for women in high-risk situations and a pioneering programme in maternity hospitals.

Women’s Aid works to building a society with a zero tolerance of domestic abuse and all forms of violence against women by support Women’s Aid to advocate, influence, train, and campaign to reduce the scale of domestic abuse and the damage it causes to women, children and society.