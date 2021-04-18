PICS: Rosanna Davison celebrates her second birthday in lockdown

Rosanna Davison has celebrated her second birthday in lockdown.

The former Miss World turned 37 on Saturday, and celebrated the day with her husband Wes Quirke and the couple’s three children.

Sharing photos of the day to Instagram, the model mum wrote: “Second lockdown birthday done & grateful for every moment with my beautiful little family ❤️✨”

“This day last year, I didn’t even know I was pregnant! So much can change in 12 months 🥰 Thanks for all the lovely messages & here’s to another trip around the sun🥂🌞”.

Rosanna suffered 14 miscarriages before she decided to look into surrogacy with her husband Wes.

After years of waiting, the couple finally became parents when they welcomed their daughter Sophia via gestational surrogate in November 2019.

Just a few months later, Rosanna experienced a fertility miracle, as she fell pregnant with twins during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The 37-year-old went on to give birth to identical twin boys, named Oscar and Hugo, in November 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

After inspiring people across Ireland with her story, Rosanna is set to release a book about her journey to motherhood.

According to the Irish Sun, the former Miss World has signed a deal with Gill Publishing to write a book about her fertility struggles.

