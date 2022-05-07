PICS: Rachel Gorry completes charity skydive in memory of her late husband Daniel

Rachel Gorry has completed her charity skydive in memory of her late husband Daniel.

The Irish influencer’s husband of eight years was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and sadly lost his battle on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

To mark Lollipop Day on Saturday, Rachel jumped from an airplane at the Irish Parachute Club to raise funds for The Oesophageal Cancer Fund and Friends of The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Rachel has already raised a whopping €58,845 for the charities, and she described the skydive as “an experience I will never forget it was incredible”.

Rachel and Daniel were childhood sweethearts, and tied the knot in June 2012. The couple went on to welcome three daughters – Leah, Holly and Hannah.

You can donate to Rachel’s Dive For Daniel fundraiser here.