PICS: Keith Duffy joined by famous faces for charity golf day

Keith Duffy hosted his annual charity golf event on Friday, where he was joined by a host of famous faces.

Many of the star’s friends and family came out to support him in raising vital funds for families affected by autism in Ireland.

The Keith Duffy Foundation Golf Day, sponsored by Triton, was held at St. Margaret’s Golf & Country Club in Dublin for the third year in a row.

Famous faces on the day included Keith’s Boyzlife partner Brian McFadden, Sir Kenny Dalglish MBE (Former Scotland, Liverpool & Celtic footballer and Manager), Vernon Kay (British TV presenter), Danny O’Reilly (The Coronas), Jay Duffy (Keith’s actor son), Shane Byrne (former Irish rugby player), and Keith O’Neill (former Irish footballer).

Later in the evening, guests were treated to an evening of food and entertainment with Keith himself MCing the evening and acting as auctioneer for the charity auction later that night.

All funds raised through the event will be donated to various community groups and clubs that support families affected by Autism In Ireland.

The Keith Duffy Foundation was founded in 2015. Its aim is to provide financial assistance to groups, clubs and schools that support families affected by Autism in Ireland.