PICS: Irish stars step out for Irish premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy

A number of Irish stars stepped out for the Irish premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy.
The film stars basketball superstar LeBron James, who must team up with the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game in order to escape the digital space he has been trapped in.
The Irish premiere took place at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin over the weekend, with some famous faces in attendance.
Singer-songwriter Erica Cody arrived with her father and younger brother – who dressed in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey for the occasion.
Irish radio presenter and former medical doctor Ciara Kelly also attended the premiere with her sons.
Virgin Media’s Richard Chambers took a night off from reporting the latest Covid-19 updates to relax and enjoy the film.
Former Xposé producer Debbie O’Donnell made an appearance at the event with her sons Sam and Marcus.
Today FM’s Dave Moore was also accompanied by his children at the premiere.
Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released in cinemas on July 16.
It is the sequel to the 1996 Space Jam film that starred Michael Jordan.
Ad