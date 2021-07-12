PICS: Irish stars step out for Irish premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy

The film stars basketball superstar LeBron James, who must team up with the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game in order to escape the digital space he has been trapped in.

A number of Irish stars stepped out for the Irish premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The Irish premiere took place at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin over the weekend, with some famous faces in attendance.

Singer-songwriter Erica Cody arrived with her father and younger brother – who dressed in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey for the occasion.

Irish radio presenter and former medical doctor Ciara Kelly also attended the premiere with her sons.

Virgin Media’s Richard Chambers took a night off from reporting the latest Covid-19 updates to relax and enjoy the film.