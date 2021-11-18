PICS: Irish stars step out at the launch of Louise Cooney’s new brand CLOO Active

A host of Irish stars stepped out at the launch of Louise Cooney’s new brand CLOO Active on Wednesday.

The popular influencer announced her new business venture last week – a high quality fitness clothing brand that features stylish high waisted workout leggings, sports bras and a range of trendy style tops. The collection also includes a slick bomber style rain jacket.

Designed in Ireland, CLOO Active is all about flexing your fashion sense whilst being comfortable, stylish and functional in fitness gear.

The colour palette for CLOO Active is a mix of dusty pinks, blacks and greys, with a price range from €35 to €95.

Speaking at the launch, which took place in House in Dublin, Louise said: “CLOO Active represents everything I’m about; I love fashion, I live an active lifestyle and want to wear fitness gear that’s not just durable but stylish too and comfortable.”

“CLOO active embodies these key elements and have been designed with women of different shapes and sizes in mind and don’t just conform to a standard model type.”

The Limerick native added: “It’s surreal to see CLOO Active come to fruition, especially when I look back at the sketches when this venture first begun.”

“It was just over a year ago I was in the mind frame of buying a house and then switched the dial to instead invest my savings and livelihood into this venture.”

“Right now, CLOO Active is in its intimacy stage, but I’m excited to see what the future holds and have already started the design process for the next the 2022 collection.”

Louise attended the launch with her new beau Mark Sweeney, who she met during the first lockdown last year.

Other Irish stars in attendance included Roz Purcell, Aideen Kate, Ellie Kelly and Ciara O’Doherty.

CLOO Active will be available to purchase from www.ClooActive.com.