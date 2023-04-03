PICS: Irish stars raise the style stakes at Breast Cancer Ireland’s ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day

Breast Cancer Ireland’s ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day took place at Leopardstown Racecourse on Sunday.

The sold-out fundraising event, proudly supported by Porsche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group, saw almost 400 friends and supporters of the Breast Cancer Ireland community gather together in person for the first time in over three years to help fundraise for critical research, education and awareness programmes.

The event opened with a short address by both Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland, and event sponsor Gavin Hydes, CEO of Joe Duffy Group.

This was followed later in the day with a thank you address given by Professor Arnie Hill, Chairman of Breast Cancer Ireland and Professor of Surgery, Beaumont Hospital – who outlined reasons for hope and updates relating to breakthroughs in breast cancer treatments and therapies.

Master of Ceremonies extraordinaire, James Patrice, a long standing Ambassador for Breast Cancer Ireland kept the guests entertained throughout the day, with Racing TV presenter and tipster Kevin O’Ryan, sharing his plentiful betting hints and tips to discerning guests

eager to bet selectively!

Later in the day, there was much excitement as the winner of an incredible Balloon Pop prize was selected, having won an ultra luxury holiday for two including flights to Dubai staying in the 5-star Bonnington Hotel on Jumeirah Beach.

Following a fundraising raffle, with guaranteed prizes for each table, guests also enjoyed entertainment from The Victory Dolls, a trio of female singers, bringing a touch of 1940’s and 1950’s style vintage class to proceedings.

After an exquisite 4 course meal, the Best Dressed winners on the day were announced as judged by Mr Gavin Hydes of Joe Duffy Group and Joanne Mallon of Ribbon Rouge boutique.

The effortlessly stylish winners were selected as Richard Duggan and MJ Thornton Kelly both deserving winners, having nailed sartorial racing looks for the event.

Richard Duggan won a bespoke tailored suit provided by none other than Louis Copeland, whilst MJ Thornton Kelly left with a Ribbon Rouge Boutique voucher and overnight stay for two guests in Barberstown Castle in Co Kildare, sponsored by the Blue Book.

Renowned Goffs Auctioneer, Nicholas Nugent then took to the floor to kick off the fundraising Auction, complete with his team of experienced spotters working the room.

Bids rolled in for an array of money-can’t-buy auction prizes such as a diamond necklace, a round of golf at Adare Manor, Ryder Cup Premium Experience, and tickets to Ladies Day at Ascot, raising funding for the charity’s ongoing research efforts.

Following the auction, the Victory Dolls closed out the formal event, with many guests continuing to soak up the Race Day atmosphere and enjoy socializing well into the evening…

Race for a Cure event raised funds for Breast Cancer Ireland, which will now be used to fund ongoing and pioneering research and awareness programmes all across the island of Ireland, whilst also funding cutting edge research into new treatments and therapies for the disease.

Check out more photos from the event below: