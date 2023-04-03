Ad
PICS: Irish stars raise the style stakes at Breast Cancer Ireland’s ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day

Picture Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Breast Cancer Ireland’s ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day took place at Leopardstown Racecourse on Sunday.

The sold-out fundraising event, proudly supported by Porsche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group, saw almost 400 friends and supporters of the Breast Cancer Ireland community gather together in person for the first time in over three years to help fundraise for critical research, education and awareness programmes.

The event opened with a short address by both Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland, and event sponsor Gavin Hydes, CEO of Joe Duffy Group.

This was followed later in the day with a thank you address given by Professor Arnie Hill, Chairman of Breast Cancer Ireland and Professor of Surgery, Beaumont Hospital – who outlined reasons for hope and updates relating to breakthroughs in breast cancer treatments and therapies.

Una Healy,Anne Nolan of the Nolan Sisters and Zeinab Elguzouli pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sinead Hannigan, Elisbaeth Riddell and Aideen Hannigan pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Olivia Carpenter ,Ann Eble and Denise Ashe pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Siobhan Lennon,Sinead Kennedy and Fiona Looney pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Master of Ceremonies extraordinaire, James Patrice, a long standing Ambassador for Breast Cancer Ireland kept the guests entertained throughout the day, with Racing TV presenter and tipster Kevin O’Ryan, sharing his plentiful betting hints and tips to discerning guests
eager to bet selectively!

Later in the day, there was much excitement as the winner of an incredible Balloon Pop prize was selected, having won an ultra luxury holiday for two including flights to Dubai staying in the 5-star Bonnington Hotel on Jumeirah Beach.

Following a fundraising raffle, with guaranteed prizes for each table, guests also enjoyed entertainment from The Victory Dolls, a trio of female singers, bringing a touch of 1940’s and 1950’s style vintage class to proceedings.

After an exquisite 4 course meal, the Best Dressed winners on the day were announced as judged by Mr Gavin Hydes of Joe Duffy Group and Joanne Mallon of Ribbon Rouge boutique.

James Patrice Butler pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Georgie Crawford pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Denise Ashe pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Olivia Carpenter pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ann Eble pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Eimear Noonan pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

The effortlessly stylish winners were selected as Richard Duggan and MJ Thornton Kelly  both deserving winners, having nailed sartorial racing looks for the event.

Richard Duggan won a bespoke tailored suit provided by none other than Louis Copeland, whilst MJ Thornton Kelly left with a Ribbon Rouge Boutique voucher and overnight stay for two guests in Barberstown Castle in Co Kildare, sponsored by the Blue Book.

Renowned Goffs Auctioneer, Nicholas Nugent then took to the floor to kick off the fundraising Auction, complete with his team of experienced spotters working the room.

Bids rolled in for an array of money-can’t-buy auction prizes such as a diamond necklace, a round of golf at Adare Manor, Ryder Cup Premium Experience, and tickets to Ladies Day at Ascot, raising  funding for the charity’s ongoing research efforts.

Holly Gilmer pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ailsing Hurley CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Thomas Crosse pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Anne Nolan of the Nolan Sisters pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Megan Hurley pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Following the auction, the Victory Dolls closed out the formal event, with many guests continuing to soak up the Race Day atmosphere and enjoy socializing well into the evening…

Race for a Cure event raised funds for Breast Cancer Ireland, which will now be used to fund ongoing and pioneering research and awareness programmes all across the island of Ireland, whilst also funding cutting edge research into new treatments and therapies for the disease.

Check out more photos from the event below:

Nicky Crichton pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Edel Reilly pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Tracey Moroney O’Neill pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Lizzie Madin pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Professor Arnie Hill and Nicky Crichton pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Bobby Kerr and his wife Mary pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Mary Black and her daughter Roisin O pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day supported by Porche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Stephen O’Carroll and Nicola Hurley pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Laura Hydes and Jack Hough pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Siobhan Richardson and Georgie Crawford pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Una Healy and Zeinab Elguzouli pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Mary Hanafin and Aisling Hurley pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Denise Ashe and Holly Doonan pictured at the Breast Cancer Ireland ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day at Leopardstown Racecourse,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Contact us