PICS: Irish stars get glam for New Year’s Eve

Although last night’s New Year’s Eve celebrations were more low-key than usual amid the pandemic, it didn’t stop Irish stars from getting dressed up as they reeled in the new year with their loved-ones.

We’ve rounded up our favourite looks for last night’s celebrations.

Take a look:

Una Healy

Una Healy hosted a festive edition of The Heart Of Saturday Night alongside Loah on New Year’s Eve, with performances by Mary Black, Nathan Carter, Aoife Ní Bhriain, Shiv and Ryan McMullen and the Crash on the night.

The Irish singer stunned in a sequined dress by Synan O Mahony to reel in the new year.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore celebrated NYE with her Scottish husband Iain Stirling and some friends in Edinburgh.

The Irish presenter wore a gorgeous, sparkly blue jumpsuit on the night, and accessorized with a pair of 2022 glasses.

Bonnie Ryan

Bonnie Ryan spent New Year’s Eve at the five-star Dromoland Castle Hotel & Country Club in Co. Clare.

The makeup artist wowed in a strapless black dress from PrettyLittleThing.

Rosie Connolly

Rosie Connolly reeled in the new year from the comfort of her brand new home.

The Irish influencer wore a fab black dress with lace and feather detailing by Nadine Merabi.

Terrie McEvoy

Terrie McEvoy had a lot to celebrate in 2021, after welcoming her first child with her husband David Fitzpatrick earlier this year – a baby girl named Sydney.

The new mum walked into 2022 in a stunning pair of gold sparkly leggings from Zara, a black crop top and a black blazer.

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison wore a beautiful black dress from Copenhagen based fashion brand ROTATE Birger Christensen as she celebrated New Year’s Eve from home.

After putting her three young children to bed, the model mum got glammed up, ordered a Chinese takeaway, and cracked open a bottle of champagne with her husband Wes.

Holly Carpenter

Holly Carpenter spent the last day of 2021 in Dingle, and wore a gorgeous sparkly blazer dress from Zara for the occasion.