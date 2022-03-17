PICS: Irish stars celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

A host of Irish stars are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day today.

After long two years, we are finally able to head out and celebrate Paddy’s Day, with the return of parades, live gigs, and the reopening of pubs across the country.

Here’s how Irish celebs are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2022:

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore filmed a Paddy’s Day Celebrity Juice special with Keith Lemon on Thursday night.

Sharing a photo of herself in a green dress earlier today, the Irish presenter wrote: “Lá Fhéile Phádraig! Irish Leopard print for St Patrick’s Day 💚 🐆”

The Love Island star also shared a hilarious TikTok video of her and Keith Irish dancing.

Tommy Bowe and Muireann O’Connell

Tommy Bowe and Muireann O’Connell hosted a two-hour Paddy’s Day special of Ireland AM this morning.

Tommy wore a green shirt for the occasion, while Muireann wore a floral dress paired with orange heels.

The presenting duo even made some Paddy’s Pizzas on this morning’s show!

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison took to Instagram this morning to share a sweet photo of her daughter Sophia and her twins Hugo and Oscar looking out the window in their Paddy’s Day attire.

The model mum captioned the post: “Can you see the pot o’ gold? Happy St. Patrick’s Day from me & my lil leprechauns 😆☘️💚🤍💛”

“May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door ☘️”

The Flemings

Irish social media star Tadhg Fleming took to Instagram to share a Paddy’s Day selfie with his family.

The Kerry native captioned the post: “A day when the whole world is 100% Irish 🤣”

“Wishing everyone a Happy St Patricks Day from all of us here in Kerry 💚🤍🧡”

Adam King

Toy Show star Adam King lead the Heroes of the Pandemic section of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin today.

The segment paid tribute to the frontline workers who helped get Ireland through the past two years.

The Cork native’s Space Shuttle was marked with his famous “Hug For You” heart.