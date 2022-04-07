PICS: Irish celebs attend the official screening of Graham Norton’s highly anticipated series ‘Holding’

A host of Irish celebs attended the official screening of the highly anticipated series ‘Holding’ on Wednesday evening.

The TV series adaptation of Graham Norton’s bestselling book will debut on April 12 at 9pm on Virgin Media’s new platform Virgin Media More.

Set in the fictional village of Duneen, Holding sees police officer Sergeant PJ Collins try to solve a serious crime, after the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered.

This four-part drama series, filmed in Co. Cork and directed by Kathy Byrne, stars a host of Irish actors – including Game of Thrones’ Conleth Hill in the lead role of Sergeant PJ Collins, Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney, Peaky Blinders’ Charlene McKenna, Normal People’s Clinton Liberty and My Left Foot Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker.

Well-known faces attended the official screening event of Holding on Wednesday, which involved a sit-down meal in Layla’s Rooftop Restaurant in The Devlin Hotel followed by a screening of the first episode of Holding in the Mini Stella cinema.

Holding star Clinton Liberty hosted the event, which was attend by Bonnie Ryan, Thalia Heffernan, Holly Carpenter, Louise Cooney, Lynn Kelly, Triona McCarthy, Aoife Walsh and Paddy Smyth.

Check out the photos below:

Virgin Media More launched last week, and it will be the home of first-look premium content, offering viewers the very best of ground-breaking Irish and International drama, documentaries and sport.