PICS: Irish celebs attend the official screening of Graham Norton’s highly anticipated series ‘Holding’

Photo Kieran Harnett
Isabelle Durso
A host of Irish celebs attended the official screening of the highly anticipated series ‘Holding’ on Wednesday evening.

The TV series adaptation of Graham Norton’s bestselling book will debut on April 12 at 9pm on Virgin Media’s new platform Virgin Media More.

Set in the fictional village of Duneen, Holding sees police officer Sergeant PJ Collins try to solve a serious crime, after the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered.

Conleth Hill | Conor Horgan/ITV

This four-part drama series, filmed in Co. Cork and directed by Kathy Byrne, stars a host of Irish actors – including Game of Thrones’ Conleth Hill in the lead role of Sergeant PJ Collins, Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney, Peaky Blinders’ Charlene McKenna, Normal People’s Clinton Liberty and My Left Foot Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker.

Well-known faces attended the official screening event of Holding on Wednesday, which involved a sit-down meal in Layla’s Rooftop Restaurant in The Devlin Hotel followed by a screening of the first episode of Holding in the Mini Stella cinema.

Holding star Clinton Liberty hosted the event, which was attend by Bonnie Ryan, Thalia Heffernan, Holly Carpenter, Louise Cooney, Lynn Kelly, Triona McCarthy, Aoife Walsh and Paddy Smyth.

Check out the photos below:

Clinton Liberty and Sean Phipps at the official screening of ‘Holding’, which premieres on Virgin Media More on Tuesday 12th April at 9pm.photo Kieran Harnett
Aoife Walsh and Louise Cooney at the official screening of ‘Holding’, which premieres on Virgin Media More on Tuesday 12th April at 9pm.photo Kieran Harnett
Bonnie Ryan at the official screening of ‘Holding’, which premieres on Virgin Media More on Tuesday 12th April at 9pm.photo Kieran Harnett
Hannah Saunders, Rob Kenny and Lorraine Keane at the official screening of ‘Holding’, which premieres on Virgin Media More on Tuesday 12th April at 9pm.photo Kieran Harnett
Holly Carpenter at the official screening of ‘Holding’, which premieres on Virgin Media More on Tuesday 12th April at 9pm.photo Kieran Harnett
Lauren Whelan and Miriam Mullins at the official screening of ‘Holding’, which premieres on Virgin Media More on Tuesday 12th April at 9pm.photo Kieran Harnett
Lynn Kelly at the official screening of ‘Holding’, which premieres on Virgin Media More on Tuesday 12th April at 9pm.photo Kieran Harnett
Robyn Trout and Katie Jackson at the official screening of ‘Holding’, which premieres on Virgin Media More on Tuesday 12th April at 9pm.photo Kieran Harnett
Shauna Lindsay at the official screening of ‘Holding’, which premieres on Virgin Media More on Tuesday 12th April at 9pm.photo Kieran Harnett
Triona McCarthy at the official screening of ‘Holding’, which premieres on Virgin Media More on Tuesday 12th April at 9pm.photo Kieran Harnett

Virgin Media More launched last week, and it will be the home of first-look premium content, offering viewers the very best of ground-breaking Irish and International drama, documentaries and sport.

