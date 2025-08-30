PICS: Influencers step out for day one of Electric Picnic at Three’s Charge & Chill Area

A host of influencers stepped out for day one of Electric Picnic at Three’s Charge & Chill Area.

The exclusive area is in the heart of the main arena, which includes complimentary charging to ensure phones are powered up all weekend and unrivalled views of the main stage from its dedicated viewing platform.

Social media stars Kayleigh Trappe, Lauren Whelan and Miriam Mullins were among guests who enjoyed the Charge & Chill Area, the perfect spot for watching Chappell Roan and Hozier’s headline performances.

Three City Stages returns for another year at Electric Picnic 2025 and from hundreds of entries, three emerging Irish artists have won the opportunity to perform alongside three acclaimed global music artists at Ireland’s biggest music and arts festival.

After a countrywide digital hunt for fresh talent, run exclusively on TikTok, hundreds of aspiring musicians answered the call, from indie guitar heroes and genre-blurring producers to trad innovators and bedroom pop visionaries.

From over 1,250 #CityStages2025 song submissions and 500 acts, 20 were shortlisted and performed for a judging panel featuring award-winning producer Cian Boylan, RTÉ 2FM’s Tracy Clifford, Lorcan Byrne, Booker, MCD Productions and City Stages ambassador Robert Grace, whose own journey from Kilkenny songwriter to 1B+ Spotify streams has made him a blueprint for Irish artists making it globally.

Since launching in 2022, City Stages has evolved from a grassroots busking platform into a national accelerator for Irish talent. This year’s TikTok-powered search reflects Three’s continued commitment to breaking down barriers and connecting Irish artists to bigger stages, bigger audiences, and bigger possibilities.

“City Stages has always been about more than music, it’s about opening doors,” said Tanya Townsend, Senior Sponsorship Manager at Three Ireland.

“Since we launched in 2022, we’ve watched artists go from playing street corners to stepping onto some of Ireland’s biggest stages, and that’s exactly the kind of journey we want to keep creating.

“Taking the search digital this year meant that geography, budget, or background weren’t barriers, if you had a phone and a song, you had a shot. Seeing Aimee and Conor now preparing to perform at Electric Picnic is proof of what can happen when talent meets opportunity. This is the heart of All For Music, empowering the next generation to dream bigger, play louder, and be heard by more people than ever before.”