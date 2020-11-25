PICS: Glenda Gilson puts up her decorations ahead of baby Danny’s first Christmas

The presenter is preparing for her first Christmas as a family of four

PICS: Glenda Gilson puts up her decorations ahead of baby Danny’s first...

Glenda Gilson is getting set for her first Christmas as a family of four.

The Virgin Media presenter and her husband Rob MacNaughton welcomed a baby boy, named Danny, back in October.

Taking to her Instagram Stories today, Glenda got into the festive spirit by decorating her home, with the help of her 2-year-old son Bobby.

The mother-of-two shared a sweet snap of Bobby in a present sack, gushing that he was “the best Christmas present in the world.”

Glenda also shared an adorable new snap of her sleeping baby Danny, snuggled up with a blanket and soother.

The mum-of-two showed off a sweet stocking for the newborn, which read ‘My First Christmas’.

Glenda gave birth to Danny at the Coombe Maternity Hospital in Dublin, just hours before Ireland moved to Level 5 restrictions last month.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the presenter told expectant mothers not to worry about giving birth during lockdown – as she shared her own experience in hospital.