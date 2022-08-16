PICS: Dáithí Ó Sé introduces this year’s Rose of Tralee finalists after 3-year hiatus

Dáithí Ó Sé has introduced all 33 hopeful contestants for the first time, ahead of this year’s Rose of Tralee.

For the first time since 2019, the Rose of Tralee International Festival will return to our screens on Monday, August 22.

The festival will celebrate its 61st year this year, as interviews with all 33 Roses being broadcast live from the Kerry Sports Academy in Tralee for the very first time.

Speaking at Sandymount Beach, Dublin before travelling to Tralee, host Dáithí said: “I am really excited that the Rose of Tralee International Festival returns this year, I think we all really missed it.”

“I do feel like it’s another sign things are getting back to normal. I am looking forward to meeting the incredible 33 International Roses.”

“I also cannot wait to go back to Tralee to see everyone take to the streets on Saturday night and presenting the shows on Monday and Tuesday where we will have a few surprises up our sleeves as well when it comes to the party.”

There have been some changes to the rules this year, with Roses up to the age of 29 now able to enter and the inclusion of trans-women.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will air at 8pm on Monday, August 22 and Tuesday, August 23 on RTÉ One, with a break for the Nine News.

The festival will be available to watch for free, live and on-demand by audiences in Ireland and around the world on RTÉ Player.

The 33 International Roses represent the Irish diaspora worldwide including, Ireland, Britain, United States, Canada, Australia and the Middle East.

Meet the 33 Roses taking part in the Rose of Tralee 2022:

Arizona Rose – Sophie Owen

Cavan Rose – Tara Rogers

Cork Rose – Jenny Byrne

Derry Rose – Áine Morrison

Donegal Rose – Katie McAteer

Dubai Rose – Aileen Mc Alister

Dublin Rose – Claire Connolly

Florida Rose – Rose Waldeck

Galway Rose – Clare Ann Irwin

Kerry Rose – Édaein O’ Connell

Kildare Rose – Ashleigh Byrne

Kilkenny Rose – Molly Coogan

Leitrim Rose – Saoirse Gibbons

London Rose – Hayley Reynolds

Louth Rose – Emma Barry

Monaghan Rose – Rachel Woods

Newfoundland and Labrador Rose – Jennifer Mackey

New York Rose – Cathrena Collins

Ohio Rose – Sarah Mc Inerney

Perth Rose – Olivia Duffy

Philadelphia Rose – Tara Ryan

Queensland Rose – Eimear Naughton

Roscommon Rose – Bernie Ryan

Sligo Rose – Eiméar Mulvey

Sydney Rose – Mairéad Brennan

Texas Rose – Arden Stringer

Tipperary Rose – Aisling O’Donovan

Toronto Rose – Maysen Tinkler

Waterford Rose – Helen Geary

Westmeath Rose – Rachel Duffy

Wexford Rose – Joy Quigley

Wicklow Rose – Roisin Long

Yorkshire Rose – Charlotte Sellers