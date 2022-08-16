PICS: Dáithí Ó Sé introduces this year’s Rose of Tralee finalists after 3-year hiatus

Dáithí Ó Sé has introduced all 33 hopeful contestants for the first time, ahead of this year’s Rose of Tralee.
For the first time since 2019, the Rose of Tralee International Festival will return to our screens on Monday, August 22.
The festival will celebrate its 61st year this year, as interviews with all 33 Roses being broadcast live from the Kerry Sports Academy in Tralee for the very first time.
Speaking at Sandymount Beach, Dublin before travelling to Tralee, host Dáithí said: “I am really excited that the Rose of Tralee International Festival returns this year, I think we all really missed it.”
“I do feel like it’s another sign things are getting back to normal. I am looking forward to meeting the incredible 33 International Roses.”
“I also cannot wait to go back to Tralee to see everyone take to the streets on Saturday night and presenting the shows on Monday and Tuesday where we will have a few surprises up our sleeves as well when it comes to the party.”
There have been some changes to the rules this year, with Roses up to the age of 29 now able to enter and the inclusion of trans-women.
The Rose of Tralee International Festival will air at 8pm on Monday, August 22 and Tuesday, August 23 on RTÉ One, with a break for the Nine News.
The festival will be available to watch for free, live and on-demand by audiences in Ireland and around the world on RTÉ Player.
The 33 International Roses represent the Irish diaspora worldwide including, Ireland, Britain, United States, Canada, Australia and the Middle East.
Meet the 33 Roses taking part in the Rose of Tralee 2022:
- Arizona Rose – Sophie Owen
- Cavan Rose – Tara Rogers
- Cork Rose – Jenny Byrne
- Derry Rose – Áine Morrison
- Donegal Rose – Katie McAteer
- Dubai Rose – Aileen Mc Alister
- Dublin Rose – Claire Connolly
- Florida Rose – Rose Waldeck
- Galway Rose – Clare Ann Irwin
- Kerry Rose – Édaein O’ Connell
- Kildare Rose – Ashleigh Byrne
- Kilkenny Rose – Molly Coogan
- Leitrim Rose – Saoirse Gibbons
- London Rose – Hayley Reynolds
- Louth Rose – Emma Barry
- Monaghan Rose – Rachel Woods
- Newfoundland and Labrador Rose – Jennifer Mackey
- New York Rose – Cathrena Collins
- Ohio Rose – Sarah Mc Inerney
- Perth Rose – Olivia Duffy
- Philadelphia Rose – Tara Ryan
- Queensland Rose – Eimear Naughton
- Roscommon Rose – Bernie Ryan
- Sligo Rose – Eiméar Mulvey
- Sydney Rose – Mairéad Brennan
- Texas Rose – Arden Stringer
- Tipperary Rose – Aisling O’Donovan
- Toronto Rose – Maysen Tinkler
- Waterford Rose – Helen Geary
- Westmeath Rose – Rachel Duffy
- Wexford Rose – Joy Quigley
- Wicklow Rose – Roisin Long
- Yorkshire Rose – Charlotte Sellers