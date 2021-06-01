PICS: Brian Dowling surprises his husband Arthur Gourounlian for his 41st birthday

Brian Dowling has surprised his husband Arthur Gourounlian for his 41st birthday.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, recently moved into a stunning new home in Kildare.
Taking to Instagram, Brian shared a series of snaps and videos of their sitting room – which he had filled with balloons and presents to surprise his longtime long.
He wrote: “The BIGGEST HAPPIEST of birthdays to my Prince Charming @gourounlian 41 NEVER looked so good!!!”
“Honestly we laugh every day together & I know I can test you from time to time 😂😂😂 but thank you for ALWAYS having my back & loving me even when it’s hard to 😜”
“Have the BEST day filled with sugary treats. Let’s enjoy these birthdays before life gets a little CHAOTIC!!!! Je t’aime 💋”
Arthur comment on the post: “I must say you have spoiled me the last three days.”
“God help me on June 13th 😂😂😂 don’t expect too much 🤷🏻♂️,” he added – referencing Brian’s 43rd birthday.
Celebrity chef Donal Skehan commented: “Happy Birthday A you nutter! Are we getting a birthday tiktok dance?! 🔥❤️”, while presenter Alan Hughes wrote: “Happy birthday darling ❤❤❤”