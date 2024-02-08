Ad
Pics: A host of well-known faces step out for Sol de Janeiro launch

Sophie Murray and Terrie McEvoy pictured at the Sol de Janeiro Debut Ireland launch Event at Suesey Street, Dublin.
A host of well-known Irish faces stepped out in Dublin for the launch of Sol de Janeiro’s latest scent.

The brand unveiled the Delícia Drench Body Butter & Cheriosa 59 Perfume Mist at a special lunch in the Suesey St Restaurant.

The intimate lunch was made extra special by specially curated branded cocktails inspired by the essence of Sol de Janeiro.

Terrie McEvoy pictured at the Sol de Janeiro Debut Ireland launch Event at Suesey Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Katja Mia pictured at the Sol de Janeiro Debut Ireland launch Event at Suesey Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Miriam Mullins pictured at the Sol de Janeiro Debut Ireland launch Event at Suesey Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Upon arrival, guests were welcomed with refreshing prosecco, setting a relaxed atmosphere for the intimate lunch gathering.

Sol de Janeiro’s debut lunch event in Ireland marks an important milestone for the brand.

The Tiktok famous brand is continuing to expand its global presence and share its unique blend of beauty and happiness with audiences around the world.

Louise Cooney
James Patrice Butler pictured at the Sol de Janeiro Debut Ireland launch Event at Suesey Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Rachel Gorry pictured at the Sol de Janeiro Debut Ireland launch Event at Suesey Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Spotted on the day were Dancing with the Stars Katja Mia who was spotted chatting with Miriam Mullins who was voted off the show in recent weeks.

Influencers Louise Cooney, Terrie McEvoy, Sophie Murray, James Butler, Aideen Kate Murphy, Billy Kiss as well as RachelGorry and Tara Anderson.

At the heart of the event was the unveiling of Sol de Janeiro’s highly anticipated Delícia Drench Body Butter and Cheriosa 59 Perfume Mist.

Sophie Murray pictured at the Sol de Janeiro Debut Ireland launch Event at Suesey Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Mark Rogers pictured at the Sol de Janeiro Debut Ireland launch Event at Suesey Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Carol Byrne at the Sol de Janeiro Ireland launch at Suesey Street restaurant,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Aideen Kate Murphy pictured at the Sol de Janeiro Debut Ireland launch Event at Suesey Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

These luxurious products, infused with the brand’s signature Brazilian essence, promise to elevate the body care and fragrance routines of beauty enthusiasts worldwide.

Heela Yang, the founder of the brand has said the idea came to her whilst holidaying in Brazil in 2008.

Heela’s main goal is to empower all women to be comfortable in their skin regardless of shape, size or skin tone.

Tara O Farrell pictured at the Sol de Janeiro Debut Ireland launch Event at Suesey Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Billy Kiss pictured at the Sol de Janeiro Debut Ireland launch Event at Suesey Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Aisling Chan pictured at the Sol de Janeiro Debut Ireland launch Event at Suesey Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Heela’s beauty philosophy has made Sol de Janeiro one of the fastest-growing body care brands in 2023.

One tub of Bum Bum Cream is reportedly sold every 14 seconds around the world.

Celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Hilary Duff, Blake Lively and more have taken to social media to swear by it.

Eabha O Donoghue pictured at the Sol de Janeiro Debut Ireland launch Event at Suesey Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Ciara Ryan pictured at the Sol de Janeiro Debut Ireland launch Event at Suesey Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Katie Jackson pictured at the Sol de Janeiro Debut Ireland launch Event at Suesey Street, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
