Paul Stenson announces closure of The White Moose Café

Paul Stenson has announced the closure of The White Moose Café, following the sale of his family business Charleville Lodge.

The Dublin-based café, which gained a huge following on social media over the past few years, is set to close in a matter of weeks.

However, Paul has revealed he’s willing to sell the brand “to anyone mad enough to carry it on”.

In a post shared on Instagram today, the café owner explained that he and his parents were made “an offer they couldn’t refuse” several months ago, and therefore Charleville Lodge will be changing ownership on January 31.

Paul revealed all of the staff at the hotel would be retained, but admitted the new owners have “no interest” in running a café.

Paul said the White Moose HQ is “now on the lookout for a new home”, but confessed: “I am now at the point in my life where I think my days working in food are over.”

“I was never really cut out for working in hospitality. My strengths are in entertainment/writing/acting the clown.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White Moose Café (@whitemoosecafe)

“As such, I am willing to sell the White Moose brand to anyone mad enough to carry it on. I will only sell it to someone who will be able to continue the White Moose story well into the future and keep our customers smiling.”

Paul went on to thank everyone who has supported the business over the years, writing: “There are so many people that I’d like to thank for making Charleville Lodge / White Moose Café the success that it is, but the word count won’t allow me.”

“I am grateful to every customer who walked in our door. Even the vegans, the gluten intolerant and the review writers (the bloggers can still p**s off).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White Moose Café (@whitemoosecafe)

“Thank you to every staff member, even those of you who thought I was a right b****x, for your incredible service and loyalty.”

“Thank you to my ex partner (in crime) Jason for setting up the White Moose with me. Most importantly, thank you to Mom and Dad for giving me a platform to create a name for myself.”

“What happens next is still uncertain, but one thing’s for sure, my antics will continue in whatever I do. Charleville Lodge/White Moose Cafe may be gone, but Paul Stenson isn’t going anywhere,” he added.