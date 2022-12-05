Paul Mescal’s new movie wins big at film awards

Paul Mescal’s new movie Aftersun won big at the 25th British Independent Film Awards on Sunday night.
The film took home seven awards, including Best British Independent Film – which was presented by Paul’s Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.
The director of Aftersun, Charlotte Wells, won three awards for the movie, including Best Director, Best Debut Director and Best Screenplay.
In addition, the film also scored three craft BIFAs.
Aftersun follows Calum (Paul Mescal) and his daughter Sophie (Frankie Corio) during a holiday in Turkey.
Celia Rowlson-Hall also portrays an adult Sophie, who looks back at the holiday 20 years on.
The film’s synopsis reads: “Twenty years after their last holiday at a fading vacation resort, Sophie reflects on the rare time spent with her loving and idealistic father Calum.”
“At 11-years-old, as the world of adolescence creeps into Sophie’s view, Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood. Sophie’s recollections become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.”
Aftersun was nominated in 16 different categories at the awards, which had its first year with gender neutral acting categories.
The ceremony took place at Old Billingsgate in London, and was hosted by Ben Bailey Smith.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best British Independent Film
Aftersun Charlotte Wells, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson (WINNER)
Blue Jean Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Sophie Hyde, Katy Brand, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski
Living Oliver Hermanus, Kazuo Ishiguro, Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen
The Wonder Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Ed Guiney
Best Director
Oliver Hermanus Living
Sophie Hyde Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Sebastian Lelio The Wonder
Georgia Oakley Blue Jean
Charlotte Wells Aftersun (WINNER)
Best Screenplay
Katy Brand Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Kazuo Ishiguro Living
Sebastian Lelio, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue The Wonder
Georgia Oakley Blue Jean
Charlotte Wells Aftersun (WINNER)
Best Lead Performance
Sally Hawkins The Lost King
Cosmo Jarvis It Is in Us All
Emma Mackey Emily
Rosy McEwen Blue Jean (WINNER)
Bill Nighy Living
Florence Pugh The Wonder
Emily Watson God’s Creatures
Hala Zein Nezouh
Best Supporting Performance
Zoey Deutch The Outfit
Aisling Franciosi God’s Creatures
Lucy Halliday Blue Jean
Kerrie Hayes Blue Jean (WINNER)
Zainab Joda Our River…Our Sky
Fatma Mohamed Flux Gourmet
Paul Mescal God’s Creatures
Fionn Whitehead Emily
Aimee Lou Wood Living
Best Joint Lead Performance
Frankie Corio, Paul Mescal Aftersun
Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear Men
Tamara Lawrance, Letitia Wright The Silent Twins (WINNER)
Best Ensemble Performance
Blue Jean Ensemble including Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday, Lydia Page, Stacy Abalogun, Farrah Cave, Amy Booth-Steel
Emily Ensemble including Amelia Gething, Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Alexandra Dowling, Gemma Jones, Adrian Dunbar
Flux Gourmet Ensemble including Makis Papadimitriou, Gwendoline Christie, Asa Butterfield, Fatma Mohamed, Ariane Labed, Richard Bremmer
Our River…Our Sky Ensemble including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, Siham Mustafa (WINNER)
The Wonder Ensemble including Kíla Lord Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ciarán Hinds, Brían F. O’Byrne, Josie Walker
Breakthrough Performance
Frankie Corio Aftersun
Leo Long I Used to Be Famous
Kila Lord Cassidy The Wonder
Rosy McEwen Blue Jean
Safia Oakley-Green The Origin (WINNER)
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)
Andrew Cumming The Origin
Thomas Hardiman Medusa Deluxe
Frances O’Connor Emily
Georgia Oakley Blue Jean
Charlotte Wells Aftersun (WINNER)
Breakthrough Producer
Aleksandra Bilic, Jennifer Corcoran Nascondino [Hide & Seek]
Paul Kennedy Nightride [also produced by Jon Silk]
Rupert Majendie Brian and Charles
Nadira Murray Winners [also produced by Paul Welsh] (WINNER)
Helene Sifre Blue Jean
Best Debut Screenwriter
Shane Crowley God’s Creatures
David Earl, Chris Hayward Brian and Charles
Ruth Greenberg The Origin
Georgia Oakley Blue Jean (WINNER)
Charlotte Wells Aftersun
Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary
Kathryn Ferguson Nothing Compares (WINNER)
Victoria Fiore Nascondino [Hide & Seek]
Leah Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills Kanaval
Jono McLeod My Old School
Becky Hutner Fashion Reimagined
The Raindance Discovery Award
Electric Malady Marie Lidén, Aimara Reques
Fadia’s Tree Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett
Off the Rails Peter Day, Grant Keir, Rob Alexander
Rebellion Elena Sánchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor
Winners Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh (WINNER)
Best Feature Documentary
My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie
My Old School Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein
Nascondino [Hide & Seek] Victoria Fiore, Jennifer Corcoran, Aleksandra Bilić
Nothing Compares Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie (WINNER)
Young Plato Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan McGrath, David Rane
Best British Short Film
A Fox in the Night Keeran Anwar Blessie, Benjamin Jacob Smith
Honesty Roxy Rezvany, Emily Renée, Elly Camisa
Sandstorm Seemab Gul, Abid Aziz Merchant
Scale Joseph Pierce, Hélène Mitjavile
Too Rough Sean Lìonadh, Ross McKenzie, Alfredo Covelli (WINNER)
Best International Independent Film
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov
Close Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens
Decision to Leave Park Chan-Wook, Chung Seo-Kyung
Everything Everywhere All at Once Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca
The Worst Person in the World Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm (WINNER)
Best Casting
Shaheen Baig Blue Jean (WINNER)
Leila Bertrand Our River…Our Sky
Kharmel Cochrane The Silent Twins
Kahleen Crawford Living
Lucy Pardee Aftersun
Best Cinematography
Alfredo De Juan Nascondino [Hide & Seek]
Rob Hardy Men
Joel Honeywell Kanaval
Gregory Oke Aftersun (WINNER)
Ari Wegner The Wonder
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (WINNER)
Saffron Cullane Flux Gourmet
Odile Dicks-Mireaux The Wonder
Frank Gallacher Aftersun
Sandy Powell Living
Best Editing
Joanna Crickmay Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts
Izabella Curry Blue Jean
Matyas Fekete Flux Gourmet
Mick Mahon Nothing Compares
Blair McClendon Aftersun (WINNER)
Best Original Music
Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans God’s Creatures
Oliver Coates Aftersun
Matthew Herbert The Wonder (WINNER)
Adam Janota Bzowski The Origin
Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow Men
Best Makeup & Hair Design
Oya Aygor, Murat Çagin Aftersun
Morna Ferguson, Lorri Ann King The Wonder
Siobhan Harper-Ryan Flux Gourmet
Niamh Morrison The Origin
Eugene Souleiman, Scarlett O’Connell Medusa Deluxe (WINNER)
Best Effects
Chris Marshall The Feast
David Simpson Men (WINNER)
Ahmed Yousry Nezouh
Best Music Supervision
Lucy Bright Aftersun (WINNER)
Phil Canning The Phantom of the Open
Rupert Hollier Living
Best Sound
Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand, Cassandra Rutledge Flux Gourmet (WINNER)
Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Gillian Dodders, Howard Bargoff, Mitch Low Men
Jovan Ajder Aftersun
Hugh Fox, Ben Baird The Wonder
Dom Corbisiero, Dai Shell The Feast
Best Production Design
Fletcher Jarvis Flux Gourmet
Grant Montgomery The Wonder
Helen Scott Living (WINNER)
Billur Turan Aftersun
Gary Williamson Medusa Deluxe
The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film
Samantha Morton (WINNER)