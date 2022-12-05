Paul Mescal’s new movie wins big at film awards

Paul Mescal’s new movie Aftersun won big at the 25th British Independent Film Awards on Sunday night.

The film took home seven awards, including Best British Independent Film – which was presented by Paul’s Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The director of Aftersun, Charlotte Wells, won three awards for the movie, including Best Director, Best Debut Director and Best Screenplay.

In addition, the film also scored three craft BIFAs.

Aftersun follows Calum (Paul Mescal) and his daughter Sophie (Frankie Corio) during a holiday in Turkey.

Celia Rowlson-Hall also portrays an adult Sophie, who looks back at the holiday 20 years on.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Twenty years after their last holiday at a fading vacation resort, Sophie reflects on the rare time spent with her loving and idealistic father Calum.”

“At 11-years-old, as the world of adolescence creeps into Sophie’s view, Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood. Sophie’s recollections become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.”

Aftersun was nominated in 16 different categories at the awards, which had its first year with gender neutral acting categories.

The ceremony took place at Old Billingsgate in London, and was hosted by Ben Bailey Smith.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best British Independent Film

Aftersun Charlotte Wells, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson (WINNER)

Blue Jean Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Sophie Hyde, Katy Brand, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski

Living Oliver Hermanus, Kazuo Ishiguro, Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen

The Wonder Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Ed Guiney

Best Director

Oliver Hermanus Living

Sophie Hyde Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Sebastian Lelio The Wonder

Georgia Oakley Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells Aftersun (WINNER)

Best Screenplay

Katy Brand Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Kazuo Ishiguro Living

Sebastian Lelio, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue The Wonder

Georgia Oakley Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells Aftersun (WINNER)

Best Lead Performance

Sally Hawkins The Lost King

Cosmo Jarvis It Is in Us All

Emma Mackey Emily

Rosy McEwen Blue Jean (WINNER)

Bill Nighy Living

Florence Pugh The Wonder

Emily Watson God’s Creatures

Hala Zein Nezouh

Best Supporting Performance

Zoey Deutch The Outfit

Aisling Franciosi God’s Creatures

Lucy Halliday Blue Jean

Kerrie Hayes Blue Jean (WINNER)

Zainab Joda Our River…Our Sky

Fatma Mohamed Flux Gourmet

Paul Mescal God’s Creatures

Fionn Whitehead Emily

Aimee Lou Wood Living

Best Joint Lead Performance

Frankie Corio, Paul Mescal Aftersun

Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear Men

Tamara Lawrance, Letitia Wright The Silent Twins (WINNER)

Best Ensemble Performance

Blue Jean Ensemble including Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday, Lydia Page, Stacy Abalogun, Farrah Cave, Amy Booth-Steel

Emily Ensemble including Amelia Gething, Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Alexandra Dowling, Gemma Jones, Adrian Dunbar

Flux Gourmet Ensemble including Makis Papadimitriou, Gwendoline Christie, Asa Butterfield, Fatma Mohamed, Ariane Labed, Richard Bremmer

Our River…Our Sky Ensemble including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, Siham Mustafa (WINNER)

The Wonder Ensemble including Kíla Lord Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ciarán Hinds, Brían F. O’Byrne, Josie Walker

Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio Aftersun

Leo Long I Used to Be Famous

Kila Lord Cassidy The Wonder

Rosy McEwen Blue Jean

Safia Oakley-Green The Origin (WINNER)

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Andrew Cumming The Origin

Thomas Hardiman Medusa Deluxe

Frances O’Connor Emily

Georgia Oakley Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells Aftersun (WINNER)

Breakthrough Producer

Aleksandra Bilic, Jennifer Corcoran Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

Paul Kennedy Nightride [also produced by Jon Silk]

Rupert Majendie Brian and Charles

Nadira Murray Winners [also produced by Paul Welsh] (WINNER)

Helene Sifre Blue Jean

Best Debut Screenwriter

Shane Crowley God’s Creatures

David Earl, Chris Hayward Brian and Charles

Ruth Greenberg The Origin

Georgia Oakley Blue Jean (WINNER)

Charlotte Wells Aftersun

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

Kathryn Ferguson Nothing Compares (WINNER)

Victoria Fiore Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

Leah Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills Kanaval

Jono McLeod My Old School

Becky Hutner Fashion Reimagined

The Raindance Discovery Award

Electric Malady Marie Lidén, Aimara Reques

Fadia’s Tree Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett

Off the Rails Peter Day, Grant Keir, Rob Alexander

Rebellion Elena Sánchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor

Winners Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh (WINNER)

Best Feature Documentary

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie

My Old School Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein

Nascondino [Hide & Seek] Victoria Fiore, Jennifer Corcoran, Aleksandra Bilić

Nothing Compares Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie (WINNER)

Young Plato Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan McGrath, David Rane

Best British Short Film

A Fox in the Night Keeran Anwar Blessie, Benjamin Jacob Smith

Honesty Roxy Rezvany, Emily Renée, Elly Camisa

Sandstorm Seemab Gul, Abid Aziz Merchant

Scale Joseph Pierce, Hélène Mitjavile

Too Rough Sean Lìonadh, Ross McKenzie, Alfredo Covelli (WINNER)

Best International Independent Film

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov

Close Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens

Decision to Leave Park Chan-Wook, Chung Seo-Kyung

Everything Everywhere All at Once Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca

The Worst Person in the World Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm (WINNER)

Best Casting

Shaheen Baig Blue Jean (WINNER)

Leila Bertrand Our River…Our Sky

Kharmel Cochrane The Silent Twins

Kahleen Crawford Living

Lucy Pardee Aftersun

Best Cinematography

Alfredo De Juan Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

Rob Hardy Men

Joel Honeywell Kanaval

Gregory Oke Aftersun (WINNER)

Ari Wegner The Wonder

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (WINNER)

Saffron Cullane Flux Gourmet

Odile Dicks-Mireaux The Wonder

Frank Gallacher Aftersun

Sandy Powell Living

Best Editing

Joanna Crickmay Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts

Izabella Curry Blue Jean

Matyas Fekete Flux Gourmet

Mick Mahon Nothing Compares

Blair McClendon Aftersun (WINNER)

Best Original Music

Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans God’s Creatures

Oliver Coates Aftersun

Matthew Herbert The Wonder (WINNER)

Adam Janota Bzowski The Origin

Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow Men

Best Makeup & Hair Design

Oya Aygor, Murat Çagin Aftersun

Morna Ferguson, Lorri Ann King The Wonder

Siobhan Harper-Ryan Flux Gourmet

Niamh Morrison The Origin

Eugene Souleiman, Scarlett O’Connell Medusa Deluxe (WINNER)

Best Effects

Chris Marshall The Feast

David Simpson Men (WINNER)

Ahmed Yousry Nezouh

Best Music Supervision

Lucy Bright Aftersun (WINNER)

Phil Canning The Phantom of the Open

Rupert Hollier Living

Best Sound

Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand, Cassandra Rutledge Flux Gourmet (WINNER)

Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Gillian Dodders, Howard Bargoff, Mitch Low Men

Jovan Ajder Aftersun

Hugh Fox, Ben Baird The Wonder

Dom Corbisiero, Dai Shell The Feast

Best Production Design

Fletcher Jarvis Flux Gourmet

Grant Montgomery The Wonder

Helen Scott Living (WINNER)

Billur Turan Aftersun

Gary Williamson Medusa Deluxe

The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film

Samantha Morton (WINNER)