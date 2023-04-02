Paul Mescal wins Best Actor at the Olivier Awards

Paul Mescal won Best Actor at the Olivier Awards on Sunday evening.

The Kildare native took home the award for his performance as Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire.

He was up against against David Tennant for Good, Tom Hollander for Patriots, Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird, and Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky.

paul mescal is an olivier awards winner pic.twitter.com/bKZdVKqRBX — grace dante roy (@misslefroy) April 2, 2023

In his acceptance speech, Paul thanked his parents and wished his mum, who is undergoing treatment for cancer well.

“I hope you get better,” he said.

The Olivier Awards recognise excellence in professional theatre in London.

The awards show, hosted by Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham, is taking place at the Royal Albert Hall.

A Streetcar Named Desire was written by Tennessee Williams, and was first performed on Broadway on December 3, 1947.