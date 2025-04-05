Paul Mescal to make BIG change ahead of playing Paul McCartney in Beatles biopic

Paul Mescal will reportedly have to make BIG changes to his ahead of playing Paul McCartney in the Beatles biopic.

For his part as the renowned singer and bassist, the 29-year-old actor has been advised to gain weight and lose muscle.

A source has told The Sun of Paul’s apparent change in appearance: “Obviously there weren’t really gyms around in the Sixties.”

The source continued: “The Beatles weren’t dead-lifting between gigs.”

“Macca was always pretty lean and flexible — he has always been really into yoga — but this is a very different aesthetic to that of a burly gladiator, and Paul has been keeping his body pretty ripped, even after filming stopped.”

“Sir Paul McCartney is also famously a vegetarian, whereas Paul mainly lives on a high protein steak, chicken and eggs diet,” the insider continued.

“There also weren’t whey protein shakes back in the Beatles’ day.”

Earlier this week, Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal were confirmed to play two of The Beatles in upcoming biopics alongside Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn.

The Normal People actor will portray Paul McCartney and the Banshees of Inisherin actor will play Ringo Star.

It was revealed at Sony’s CinemaCon on Monday that the Irish pair had joined up with Joseph Quinn, who will play George Harrison, and Harris Dickinson, who will play John Lennon, which is scheduled for release in April 2028.

After months of speculation, the foursome revealed their names at the Caesar’s Palace event in Las Vegas alongside filmmaker Sam Mendes.

Speaking at Sony’s CinemaCon, Sam Mendes said: “The Beatles changed my understanding of music,’ describing the series as the ‘first bingeeable theatrical experience.’”

The Beatles and Apple Corp. Ltd. have granted the rights to their discography and personal stories for the big screen for the first time, and the four films will be told from the perspectives of each band member.

Sam said: “I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.”

Previously, Ringo Starr accidentally confirmed Barry Keoghan will play him in an upcoming Beatles biopic.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ringo was asked what he thinks about Barry playing him on-screen.

He replied: “I think it’s great.”

“I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many.”