Paul Mescal tipped to be named this year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

The Irish actor has gained heartthrob status over the past few months

Paul Mescal has been tipped to be named this year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.

Every year, People magazine name a different celebrity as the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ on the cover of their November issue, following an online vote.

Previous winners of the title include Brad Pitt, David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds and Pierce Brosnan.

According to BoyleSports, Paul has a good chance of scooping this year’s title, as punters have backed him into 25/1 from 66/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Paul Mescal has been in the limelight since the release of Normal People and now he is being backed to be judged the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.”

“He has come a long way since his Denny sausages advert and after his photoshoot in the Kildare GAA shorts, punters have backed him into 25/1 from 66/1 to be added to the list that includes the likes of Brad Pitt and David Beckham.”

The 24-year-old, who hails from Maynooth, shot to fame back in May – thanks to his role as Connell in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.