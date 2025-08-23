Paul Mescal teams up with popular Irish actress for new film

Vanity Fair have released the first pictures showing Paul Mescal in his new film Hamnet.

The Kildare man and fellow Irish actor Jessie Buckley play the characters of William and Agnes Shakespeare in the period production.

The film is a lyrical adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel of the same name.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, it follows the legendary couple’s love story before and after the death of their son.

The pair have worked together previously, on the psychological drama The Lost Daughter featuring The Crown’s Olivia Coleman.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Kerry-raised actress praised her male co-star saying, “He has this greatness about him in an old-school way, like Richard Burton had. He’s got a weight that is bigger than his years, and you can really lean on it.”

Known for setting trends, fans have pointed out an item of jewellery, a small earring in the Gladiator star’s ear in one of the teaser images, but will it be as iconic as Connell’s chain in Normal People?

According to the Irish Film and Television Network, Hamnet will have a limited release on November 27th, and will be released in cinemas nationwide on December 12th.