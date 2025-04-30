Paul Mescal set to return to the Irish stage

Paul Mescal is set to make a comeback to the Irish stage at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin for a production of A Whistle In The Dark.

Before he travels back to his home turf, the actor will make his National Theatre debut in London, in two separate productions: A Whistle In The Dark and Death Of A Salesman.

These productions will be part of the National Theatre co-chief executive Indhu Rubasingham’s inaugural programme.

Although specific dates are yet to be confirmed, it will take place sometime in 2024.

After its London run, A Whistle In The Dark will transfer to Ireland’s own National Theatre, The Abbey.

Speaking about this upcoming programme, Indhu said: “The National Theatre is a very special place at the heart of our national discourse, and I am incredibly proud to be its seventh director.”

“I am so excited about everything to come, and the wealth of projects and artists announced today.”

“The National Theatre is a beacon of creativity, humanity and possibilities. It holds the stories of so many people who have made this place mean so much to so many.”

“This is just the beginning, a flavour of what’s to come, the start of the next chapter.”

Paul is no stranger to the theatre, as he won the Olivier Award for Best Actor for his role as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire on London’s West End in 2023 – he then went on to reprise the role when the play took to Broadway.

The 29-year-old made his professional debut at the Gate Theatre in Dublin, where he played Jay Gatsby in an immersive production of The Great Gatsby.

This announcement comes after it was revealed that Paul will take on the role of Paul McCartney in the Beatles biopic.

It was also confirmed that Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Star, Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison, and Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon.

For the project, which is set to be released in April 2028, Paul has been advised to gain weight and lose muscle.

A source has told The Sun of Paul’s apparent change in appearance: “Obviously there weren’t really gyms around in the Sixties.”

The source continued: “The Beatles weren’t dead-lifting between gigs.”

“Macca was always pretty lean and flexible — he has always been really into yoga — but this is a very different aesthetic to that of a burly gladiator, and Paul has been keeping his body pretty ripped, even after filming stopped.”

“Sir Paul McCartney is also famously a vegetarian, whereas Paul mainly lives on a high protein steak, chicken and eggs diet,” the insider continued.

“There also weren’t whey protein shakes back in the Beatles’ day.”

After months of speculation, the foursome revealed their names at the Caesar’s Palace event in Las Vegas alongside filmmaker Sam Mendes.

Speaking at Sony’s CinemaCon, Sam Mendes said: “The Beatles changed my understanding of music,’ describing the series as the ‘first bingeeable theatrical experience.’”

The Beatles and Apple Corp. Ltd. have granted the rights to their discography and personal stories for the big screen for the first time, and the four films will be told from the perspectives of each band member.

Sam said: “I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.”

Previously, Ringo Starr accidentally confirmed Barry Keoghan will play him in an upcoming Beatles biopic.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ringo was asked what he thinks about Barry playing him on-screen.

He replied: “I think it’s great.”

“I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many.”