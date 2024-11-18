Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan and Barry Keoghan represent Ireland at the 2024 Governors Awards

Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan lead stars representing Ireland at the 2024 Governors Awards on Sunday night.

The pair were joined by fellow Irish acting talent Saoirse Ronan at the star-studded event, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Barry shared a snap of him and Paul hanging out backstage, looking stylish as ever dressed in Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci, respectively.

The pair were set to be co-stars in Paul’s career-defining blockbuster Gladiator II, but Barry was forced to pull out of the film due to scheduling conflicts.

The Dublin native had signed on to play the role of Emperor Caracalla, but was replaced by The White Lotus star Fred Hechinger after he dropped out.

Meanwhile, Saoirse Ronan was photographed on the red carpet wearing a custom look by Louis Vuitton.

Saoirse reunited with Paul following their recent joint appearance on The Graham Norton Show, in which her powerful statement on violence against women went viral.

The Governors Awards, which was established in 2009, is considered the first of many campaign stops for the year’s Oscar contenders.

A number of testimonial awards are delivered on the night, including the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award (presented to a creative producer), the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (to celebrate humanitarian efforts), and the Honorary Award (given for extraordinary lifetime achievement, exceptional contribution or outstanding service).

This year, director Richard Curtis was honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award; James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award; and honorary Oscars went to the late Quincy Jones and casting director Juliet Taylor.