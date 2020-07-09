Paul Mescal reveals he’d love to play iconic Irish leader in historical film

The Normal People star has hinted he'd take the role if he was offered

Paul Mescal has revealed he would love to play the role of Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins.

The Normal People star responded to Blindboy, after he tweeted the actor to say he had the “right type of head” for the role.

“I’d like to see Paul Mescal play Michael Collins. He has the right type of head for the role,” Blindboy wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Paul then quoted his tweet and wrote: “I’m in.”

Comedian Chris O’Dowd joked: “If we’re making a list, I’d also like to see you play Pauline Collins.”

In a hilarious spoof, a Twitter user from Cork then gave us a sample of what Paul playing Michael Collins could look like.

In the video, they hilariously imitated Paul’s character Connell from Normal People, and his serious lack of communication skills.

Paul Mescal as Michael Collins pic.twitter.com/rkeFeWcA8g — rob (@ghoulcabin) July 8, 2020

Paul rose to fame earlier this year thanks to his leading role in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.

The Kildare native’s highly praised performance as Connell has been noticed by big stars, including Kourtney Kardashian, Jamie Dornan, James Corden and Katy Perry.

Paul’s most recent role sees him star in the Irish short film Drifting, which will premiere on Saturday, July 11, at this year’s Galway Film Fleadh.

The synopsis for the 14-minute film reads: “Two lifelong friends in a small rural town find themselves at odds for the first time as their lifestyles begin to move in opposite directions.”

Watch the trailer for Paul’s new film HERE.

