Paul Mescal lands spot on Forbes ’30 Under 30′ list

The Irish actor shot to fame last year thanks to his role in Normal People

Paul Mescal has landed a spot on Forbes magazine’s annual ’30 Under 30′ list.

The Maynooth native was listed under the Entertainment category for Europe, alongside his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Under Paul’s name, Forbes wrote: “Before starring as Connell in ‘Normal People’ and receiving an Emmy and a Critics’ Choice Award nomination, Mescal had appeared in several consecutive leading stage roles in both Dublin and London as well as appearing in the TV drama ‘The Deceived,’ the short film ‘Drifting,’ and playing the title role in Martin McDonagh’s critically-acclaimed ‘The Lieutenant of Inishmore.'”

“Mescal is due to star in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut ‘The Lost Daughter,’ and as the lead in Benjamin Millepied’s ‘Carmen’.”

The annual list recognises young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders aged under 30 in business, technology, finance, media, healthcare, science, policy, social entrepreneurship, retail, the arts and entertainment.

Paul was among a number of Irish people on the list – including Neil Dunne, co-founder of audio analysis company Andrson; Irish-Bangladeshi musician Joy Crookes; and Belfast artist Jack Coulter – to name a few.

