Paul Mescal lands role in upcoming thriller set in the West of Ireland

The Normal People star will be working alongside an actor from The Crown

Paul Mescal lands role in upcoming thriller set in the West of...

Paul Mescal is set to star in a new thriller set in the West of Ireland.

The Kildare native rose to fame following the success of the hit drama series Normal People, in which he played Connell Waldron.

The actor will now star alongside Tom Burke, who plays Derek “Dazzle” Jennings in The Crown, in an upcoming flick entitled ‘Bring Them Down’.

According to Deadline, the film follows an Irish shepherd who is drawn into violent conflict with a neighbouring farm when his sheep are massacred by unknown men.

Paul is currently filming Benjamin Millepied’s film Carmen, where he replaced Jamie Dornan as the lead male.

The upcoming film will re-imagine one of the world’s most celebrated operas under the same name, penned by Oscar-winning screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris Jr.

The 25-year-old will star alongside Melissa Barrera in the flick, which began production in Australia in January.