Paul Mescal discusses using his cúpla focal on the BAFTAs red carpet: ‘I’m very proud of the Irish I have’

Paul Mescal has discussed using his cúpla focal on the BAFTAs red carpet last Sunday.

The Maynooth native appeared on Friday night’s The Late Late Show alongside his God’s Creatures co-star Emily Watson.

Host Ryan Tubridy questioned how he came about chatting as Gaeilge at the major awards ceremony.

“My mum got a text that I should chat to TG4 on the red carpet from somebody at TG4 and I was like ‘Absolutely!'”

“Then I did it and I realised I was out of my depth very quickly.”

“I’m very proud of the Irish that I have and I think it is important to not gatekeep the language, in that if you have your cúpla focal absolutely use it.”