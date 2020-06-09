Paul Mescal congratulates winner of his personal chain – after raising THOUSANDS for charity

Paul Mescal has congratulated the winner of his personal chain – after raising over €70k for suicide prevention charity, Pieta House.

The Normal People star, who plays Connell in the show, decided to raffle off the jewellery for charity – after fans started obsessing over the silver chain he wore throughout the series.

The raffle took place on Monday night, and Pieta announced the winner on Twitter.

After the winner was confirmed, Paul tweeted: “Congratulations Éadaoin!!! Thank you so much to everyone who participated ….70,340 euro is a huge amount of money and will go a long way in supporting Pieta’s vital services x.”

Congratulations Éadaoin !!!

Thank you so much to everyone who participated ….70340 euro is a huge ammount of money and will go a long way in supporting Pieta’s vital services x https://t.co/9JdxIFYKBk — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) June 8, 2020

Taking to Instagram last month, the 24-year-old explained why he was eager to raise money for the mental health charity.

“In light of ep 9 and 10 airing on BBC and RTÉ today and tomorrow, episodes that deal with mental health and suicide, I’ve decided to support @pieta.house,” Paul told his followers.

“I’ve personally seen the amazing work this charity has done in terms of helping those in need.”

“I will be raffling one of my chains by @roxannefirst and all proceeds will be going to pieta. Anything you can do to support will be greatly appreciated,” he added.