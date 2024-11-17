Ad
Paul Mescal cements his status as a Hollywood star as he lands major role on US television

Paul Mescal behind the scenes of Gladiator
Paul Mescal has cemented his status as a major Hollywood star, as he’s set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time ever.

The Irish actor, who is currently promoting his career-defining new blockbuster Gladiator II, will guest host the December 7th episode of SNL alongside musical guest Shaboozey.

Guest hosting the iconic NBC show is a huge deal in the entertainment industry, with Paul following in the footsteps of the world’s biggest stars.

The show is celebrating its 50th season, which kicked off with host Jean Smart and musical guest Jelly Roll.

This was followed by Nate Bargatze and Coldplay on October 5th, Ariana Grande and Stevie Nicks on October 12th, Michael Keaton and Billie Eilish on October 19th, John Mulaney and Chappell Roan on November 2nd, and Bill Burr and Mk.gee on November 9th.

The latest episode on November 16th had Charli XCX as both the host and musical guest.

