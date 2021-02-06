The Irish actor is currently filming a new movie in Australia

Paul Mescal celebrated his birthday in a VERY unusual way this week

Paul Mescal celebrated his birthday in a very unusual way this week.

The Normal People star turned 25 on Tuesday, and spent the day getting punched by trainers at a boxing club in Australia.

A video posted by Bondi Boxing Club on Instagram shows the actor wearing a chest protector, as he took serious punches from several different men.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bondi Boxing Club/MTK Sydney (@bondiboxingclub)

They captioned the post: “Happy birthday @paul.mescal ❤️🥊.”

Paul grimaced his way through the punches, but proved there was no hard feelings at the end of the video as he fist-bumped all the trainers.

The 25-year-old is currently living in Australia, where he’s filming the movie adaptation of Carmen.

The upcoming film will re-imagine one of the world’s most celebrated operas under the same name, penned by Oscar-winning screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris Jr.

The Kildare native will star alongside Melissa Barrera in the flick.

The news comes after Paul fuelled rumours he’s dating singer Phoebe Bridgers earlier this week, when he shared a sweet birthday message from her.