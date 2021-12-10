Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers make their romance Instagram official

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have finally made their romance Instagram official.

Over one year after they were first linked, the American singer has shared a loved-up snap with the Irish actor on her social media feed.

Paul, who deleted his Instagram earlier this year, cosied up to Phoebe in the photo, which was taken by the sea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Bridgers (@phoebebridgers)

The news comes after Paul and Phoebe made their red carpet debut at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala last month, just days after they attended a star-studded Halloween party together.

The happy couple dressed up as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox for the event, which was also attended by model Emily Ratajkowski.

The pair looked very cosy at the bash in photos shared online by musician Ziwe.

Paul and Phoebe were first linked last summer, when they were spotted on a brunch date in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

Months later, the pair were spotted at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in England, and onlookers told the Mail On Sunday that they were “all over each other”.

Paul previously starred in the music video for Phoebe’s song ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The video was shared on Phoebe’s official Facebook page, just days after Paul finally revealed that he has a girlfriend.

During an interview with GQ last November, the actor described his girlfriend as a “lifesaver”, but refused to name the lucky lady.

