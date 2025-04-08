Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams making ‘each other a priority’ following split speculation

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are reportedly making “each other a priority” following speculation that the pair had split earlier this year.

Back in January, the Irish actor and the American singer sparked rumours their romance was on the rocks as Gracie appeared to be crying during a dinner date in London.

However, the pair proved they were still going strong last month when they were spotted together on Valentine’s Day in New York, where Paul is currently performing in the play A Streetcar Named Desire.

Now, an insider has told PEOPLE that the “true lovebirds” are prioritising their relationship, despite being thousands of miles apart at times. The insider added: “Last month, Gracie showed her support for Paul by attending a performance of A Streetcar Named Desire in Brooklyn.” “Despite their busy schedules, the couple is making each other a priority.” “There’s no denying the strong chemistry between Paul and Gracie, true lovebirds,” the source continued.

Last month, Paul Mescal’s family attended his girlfriend Gracie Abrams gig in Dublin.

Dearbhla shared a selfie of her and Paul Snr ahead of the gig, before posting a photo of them travelling to the concert from their hometown of Maynooth.

She captioned the post: “We are so ready!!!”

Dearbhla also shared a video of Gracie’s performing, which she described as “magic”.

While the singer didn’t mention her beau during the gig, she described Irish people as the “best”, and insisted they’re also the “hottest”.

The two were first linked together last June, sparking the romance rumours.

The pair were spotted “kissing a lot” during a date in London’s Mayfair and had been seen on a number of cosy dates.