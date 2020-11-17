The Irish actor rose to fame earlier this year following the success of Normal People

Paul Mescal admits he’s ‘thrilled’ after being honoured on prestigious list

Paul Mescal has admitted he’s “thrilled”, after being honoured on Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch for 2020 list.

The prestigious list celebrates the top newcomers in the entertainment industry, focusing on those who are “destined for major careers and industry acclaim”.

Timothée Chalamet and Viola Davis have previously made the annual list, and have since gone on to achieve major success and been nominated for world-renowned awards.

Kildare native Paul was honoured by the publication following his role as Connell Waldron in Normal People, with Variety also noting his upcoming roles on the big screen in The Lost Daughter and Carmen.

Tiffany Boone, Maria Bakalova, Rosy McEwen, Dominique Fishback, Aldis Hodge, Jayme Lawson, Jonathan Majors, Tom Pelphrey, and Helena Zengel also made the list.

Following the news, Paul took to his Instagram Stories to write: “Thank you so much Variety.”

“Thrilled to be included with such incredible actors,” he added.

Paul will star alongside Melissa Barrera as the male lead in Benjamin Millepied’s film Carmen, after replacing Jamie Dornan for the part.

The musical will feature nine new songs by Oscar-nominated music composer Nicholas Britell.

Paul recently filmed his first feature film The Lost Daughter, starring alongside Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman in the flick.