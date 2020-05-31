The actor has been photographed out smoking in London

Paul Mescal admits he turned to smoking and drinking after ‘sports stopped’

Paul Mescal has admitted her started smoking and drinking more – after he stopped playing sports.

The Kildare actor, who plays Connell in Normal People, has been photographed out and about in London, often puffing on a cigarette.

Speaking to the Sun, Paul admitted he “enjoys” smoking, but know he should quit.

“Cigarettes are my unhealthy habit, I shouldn’t be smoking, but I enjoy doing it,” he admitted.

Paul Mescal pictured in London on Sunday pic.twitter.com/wU0Bj2OdgF — Paul Mescal Updates (@PaulMescalNews) May 25, 2020

“When the sport stopped I realised I could drink and smoke until my heart’s content. I want to try and stop.”

Paul, 24, has become a major sex symbol since the show caught the attention of audiences worldwide.

His chain from the show has even got it’s own emoji on Twitter and a full Instagram account.

