Paul Brogan addresses romance rumours with DWTS partner Salome Chachua

Paul Brogan has addressed romance rumours with his Dancing with the Stars partner Salome Chachua.

Last week, the dancing pair successfully avoided the first elimination of the series with their Waltz to Take It to the Limit by The Eagles.

On Sunday night, Paul and Salome will take to the dance floor for movie week with a Charleston to A Star Is Born from Hercules.

Speaking ahead of movie week, Paul confirmed he is currently single, despite previously revealing he was up for finding love on Dancing with the Stars.

“I am indeed [single],” the GAA player said. “That’s a fairly common question now…”

“You can see how it happens [falling for your dance partner] or the process for it happening.”

“You spend so much time here, you’re every day with the same person. You can see how it easily happens.”

Paul continued: “It hasn’t happened for me now, but can see that it definitely can happen,.”

When questioned whether his dancing partner Salome is single, the GAA player claimed he hadn’t “actually asked her” yet.

He said that they are currently “focusing on the dancing”.

Paul added: “If there’s no connection, not that it doesn’t work, but it definitely helps [your routine]. You have to get on with your dance partner. That’s critical to everything. First of all it will come across in rehearsal, then it will come off on the stage as well.”

Dancing with the Stars continues on Sunday night at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.